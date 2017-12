A traffic officer has been left hospitalised after a crash between himself and a teenage driver who was driving under the influence with no driver's license on the Klipheuwel road in the Western Cape.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24 that the accident took place just before 19:00 on Monday.

The traffic officer was left trapped inside his vehicle before being freed and taken to Kuilsriver Hospital.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested.

Source: News24