South Africa: Mbalula Wishes a Merry Christmas... Apparently All the Way From Dubai

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has wished South Africans a Merry Christmas via a tweet, all the way from the opulent United Arab Emirates city of Dubai, if the location on his Twitter geotag is to be believed.

Twitter users reacted to the apparent location, with most comments leaning towards where the money for trip came from, with specific reference to the relationship between the controversial Gupta family and the emirate. In October News24 revealed that the Gupta family and some of their associates established an extensive network of front companies in and around Dubai that were used to conceal and allegedly launder hundreds of millions of rands in dubious payments linked to government contracts in South Africa.

In that same month, EWN reported that Sedgars Sport, who supplied uniforms for South Africa's Olympic athletes and officials, had partially paid for Mbalula's trip to Dubai between December 2016 and January 2017, while he was sports minister.

According to the report, Sedgars Sport paid for at least half of the R680 000 trip.

However, Sedgars denied paying for the trip, and Mbalula denied any wrongdoing, with his spokesperson coming out to say that the minister had financed the trip himself.

"The minister regards the allegations as an orchestrated plan to impugn his integrity and deliberately cause him and his family harm in this regard," his spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said at the time. Mhaga could not be immediately reached on Monday night for comment on Mbalula's current location.

Although the minister has since deleted the tweet and changed his location settings, users are still speculating about his location on Twitter.

Mbalula is in Dubai,clearly his bosses wanted to see him.-- LavitoSoulSA (@lavitosoul) December 25, 2017 I see Clown Cop Mbalula sending xmas greetings from Dubai.

These thieving bastards have no shame - in spite of all exposure of Guptas, Ministers still blatantly accept their bribes in Dubai - what a disgrace.

-- Don Fraser (@donscot23) December 25, 2017 10 Oct 2017 · A visit to Dubai by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula while still minister of sports and recreation was a private family trip and was not sponsored' the police ministry says.

25 Dec 2017 Christmas Greetings from same shores. pic.twitter.com/9anf53ogH9 -- Graham Robert Evans (@cliviagraham) December 25, 2017

Mr Mbalula is spending Christmas in Dubai. Wonder who paid for THIS holiday ? https://t.co/rWPBomwJ7H -- Peter Terry (@PeterTerry3) December 25, 2017 Fikile Mbalula, our crime fighter extraordinaire is currently in Dubai. Interesting.-- Andre Van Zyl (@goikme) December 25, 2017

Source: News24