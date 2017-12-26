Uganda: Shortage of Judges Hits Court of Appeal

Kampala — There is a looming crisis of shortage of justices at the Court of Appeal which is also the Constitutional Court.

The Nakasero-based court recently lost five justices, leaving behind only nine against the approved manpower strength of 15 justices.

The justices who left are Justice Paul Mugamba and Richard Buteera after they were elevated to the Supreme Court, Justice Solomy Balungi Bossa, who was recently appointed a judge at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, who is now the chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

Justice Steven Kavuma retired as Deputy Chief Justice in September and was replaced by Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

Although Justice Owiny-Dollo can hear cases, especially on constitutional petitions and some appeals, his work is largely administrative thus creating a gap at the Bench.

Another gap arises from the continued absence of Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, who is heading the ongoing commission of inquiry into land matters.

The only nine justices available are: Egonda Ntende, Remmy Kasule, Kenneth Kakuru, Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Elizabeth Musoke, Hellen A. Obura and Cheborion Barishaki.

The Court of Appeal is the second highest court in the country.

Its panel is duly constituted if it has five justices when sitting as a Constitutional Court and three justices when sitting as Court of Appeal. The Constitutional Court consists of 15 justices and handles appeals from the High Court and petitions that require interpretation of the Constitution.

The Court of Appeal is also the final court in parliamentary and local council election petitions.

Responding to the looming shortage of justices at the court, Justice Benjamin Kabiito, the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), said as the judicial recruitment body, they have submitted names of 11 candidates to President Museveni for appointment of six justices to fill the gaps.

"As the commission, we played our part and submitted a list of 11 names to the appointing authority in October and the ball is now in their hands," Justice Kabiito said by telephone last Thursday.

Breaking down how the six vacant positions at the court came about, Justice Kabiito cited the two justices who were elevated to the Supreme Court and Justice Bossa who was appointed to ICC judge and will take office in March next year.

He also cited the appointment of Justice Byabakama as EC boss and elevation of Justice Owiny-Dollo to deputy chief justice and one slot that had not been filled.

On the absence of Justice Bamugemereire, Justice Kabiito said the Judiciary had anticipated her to be away for not more than six months but she is still at the commission.

"The practice is that if the judge in question will be away for more than six months, the Chief Justice has to write to us (JSC) and notify us about the same and in turn, we appoint another judge in acting capacity to temporarily fill that existing gap," Justice Kabiito said.

"However, we have not yet received any communication from the Chief Justice regarding the continued absence of Justice Bamugemereire in order for us to appoint an acting judge," he added.

Chief Justice explains

When Daily Monitor contacted Chief Justice Bart Katureebe about Justice Bamugemereire's continued absence from court, he said the JSC was handling the matter.

However, he added that she would return to the bench after completing the commission's work.

Justice Katureebe said in case the new justices, who are expected to be appointed are not enough, the Judiciary will ask for more appointments.

Since May, the Bamugemereire commission has been inquiring into the law, policies and processes of land acquisition, administration, management and registration in the country.

It is currently in a break and will resume early January.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Don Wanyama, the senior presidential press secretary, about the progress on appointments of judges by the President were futile as he did not respond to our messages by press time.

250 to be recruited

In a related development, Justice Kabiito said next year, the Judiciary will recruit about 250 judicial officers to the lower Bench, which is comprised of registrars, deputy and assistant registrars, chief magistrates and magistrates.

He said the current policy is to have at least a chief magistrate in every district, but added that the recruitment will depend on availability of the required funds.

Justice Kabiito said in October, the commission submitted 22 names to President Museveni from which to appoint 16 judges of the High Court. Currently, the High Court has about 50 judges against the approved structure of 82.