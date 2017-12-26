Alshabab has executed five young men in the suburbs of Baidoa, the capital of Somalia's Bay region yesterday afternoon accusing them of working with the regional states, Somali and American governments.

The young men were all shot in a public gathering in Idale which is about 60 kilometres from Baidoa town. Below are their names:

Mahad Ali Hassan - accused of working with the American government

Jibril Salah Haji Mohamed - accused of working with the Somali government intelligence service

Mahad Abdi Ahmed - accused of working with Jubaland's intelligence service

Mohamed Ali Adan - accused of working with Somali federal government and

Abdiaziz Ibrahim Mohamed - accused of working with South West state administration.

Alshabab has previously killed several other people, in the same manner, accusing them of working with government agencies.