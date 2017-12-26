26 December 2017

Uganda: Boda Boda Man Beheaded, Motorcycle Taken

By Moses Muwulya

Police in Maddu town, Gomba District are holding seven resident from Kangeye-Kiraasi village to help in search for suspected robbers who killed a boda boda cyclist and took his motorcycle.

Lauben Tibayijuke, 18, was killed on Christmas day by unidentified people who cut off his head before taking off with his motorcycle, leaving his decapitated body on a bed in the room where the suspects are said to have been renting

John Esilayiti, the officer in charge of Maddu police station said the deceased's body was discovered by a businessman from Mubende District who had gone to check on the three of his employees in Kiraasi.

"We suspect that the culprits and the deceased were acquaintances and they used a machete to cut off his head," Mr Esikayiti said.

