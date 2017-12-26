26 December 2017

Liberia: Presidential Runoff Starts in Liberia With Poor Turnout

Photo: allafrica.com
Joseph Boakai and George Weah.
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The runoff election has begun in Liberia with a lower turnout compared to the first round held on October 10.

Some voters who spoke to FrontPageAfrica at various polling places around the capital, Monrovia, said they believe the low turnout is the result of vote trucking that occurred during the first round of the elections; some believe it is due to weariness caused by the delay of the runoff while others believe the December 26 date is not favorable.

Janet Kollie, 21, said she was transported to Nimba County by a representative aspirant there to register and to vote there during the first round but would not vote in the runoff since she cannot afford transporting herself there.

"I am here and feeling disappointed I cannot vote because I cannot afford the money to go. The man who carried me say he's not carrying us back," she lamented.

At some polling places, there are no queues at all as the process appears to be a walk in process, no queues and less difficulty finding names in the voters roll.

Sam Johnny who voted at the Kendeja Public School precinct said, "The process is very smooth compared to the October 10 election. I did not even stay long here I was thinking I would. If it continues like this, things would be very fine. We all want a peaceful election."

"On October 10 by this time, the line was long and we 're confused. We didn't even know where to vote, but this time around, we're happy with the way things are," James Kollie, a voter, told FrontPageAfrica.

