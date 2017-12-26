26 December 2017

South Africa: Man Killed On Western Cape Highway

A 27-year-old man was killed after he was knocked over by a car on the N1 near De Doorns in the Western Cape, paramedics said on Tuesday.

"ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the body of a man lying in the middle of the road," spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

The man was declared dead on the scene.

"The light motor vehicle that hit him was found parked 200 metres away," he added.The driver of the car was taken into custody and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

South Africa

