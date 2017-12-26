Liberia: President Sirleaf Issues Executive Order No. 91 - Establishing Joint Presidential Transition Team

The runoff election has begun in Liberia with a lower turnout compared to the first round held on October 10. Read more »

The composition of the Joint Transitional Team shall include - the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Minister of Justice, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Governor of the Central bank of Liberia, Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister of Defense, Director of the Executive Protection Service, and other members to be appointed at the discretion of the incumbent President.

According to an executive Mansion release, the Executive Order seeks to establish mechanisms for the proper management and orderly transfer of executive power from one democratically elected President to another democratically President.

