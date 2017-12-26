26 December 2017

News24Wire

South Africa: Zuma - Death of Malinga Is a Huge Loss to SA

South African musician Robbie Malinga has died.

President Jacob Zuma has called the death of legendary musician Robbie Malinga, who died on Christmas day, a huge loss for South Africa and the music industry as a whole.

Malinga, who was on his late 40s at the time of his death, died at his Fourways home, Johannesburg, surrounded by family.

Speaking to DRUM magazine, his best friend and business partner, TK Ncisa, said: "Robbie died peacefully at his house. He had invited his entire family and his wife's for Christmas lunch at his house, and around 17:30 he passed away peacefully."

Ncisa said his friend "had a blood issue and I am not familiar with it."

Malinga was "the Hugh Masekela of our time", said Nciza in an interview with eNCA, adding that he helped build the careers of many artists.

Zuma extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the veteran musician in a statement released by the Presidency on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a talented artist," said Zuma.

"This is indeed a huge loss for South Africa and the music industry as a whole. We are with his family in thoughts and prayers during this trying period. May his soul rest in peace."

Details of multi-award winning artist's funeral details will be released soon.

We're heartbroken to learn the news of the untimely passing of Robbie Malinga. We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones & fans. #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/rlqUwE35O1-- South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) December 25, 2017

