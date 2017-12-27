26 December 2017

Cote d'Ivoire: 10 Things You Need to Know About Broke Former Arsenal Star Eboue

By Joshua Odeyemi

Former Arsenal full back, Emmanuel Eboue, has been in the news in the past few days after disclosing that he was broke. He also said he is considering suicide after losing his fortunes to his ex-wife.

Here are ten things you need to know about this footballer who played for Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona in 2006:

1. Emmanuel Eboué is an Ivorian professional footballer who plays as a right back.

2. Eboué was born in Abidjan on 4 June 1983.

3. Formed at ASEC Mimosas, he moved to Europe to play for Belgium's Beveren in 2002. He spent most of his career, from 2005 to 2011, with Arsenal of the Premier League, playing 214 games - including the 2006 UEFA Champions League Final - and scoring 10 goals.

4. He moved for €3.5 million to Galatasaray in Turkey, where he played regularly and won five domestic honours in the country.

5. After his release in 2015, he was briefly on the books of Sunderland before being given a one-year ban by FIFA for not paying his agent.

6. Eboué made his international debut for the Ivory Coast in 2004, eventually earning 79 caps by 2013. He was part of their squads at five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and two World Cups.

7. Eboué is a Christian and has three children with his Belgian wife Aurélie, whom he married before joining Arsenal.

8. In December 2017, Eboué told the Sunday Mirror that he is poor and homeless due to his divorce and bad investments that were under his former wife's control.

9. He also said that he was considering suicide.

10. His former employers, Galatasaray has offered him an academy coaching job at the club, with a large salary and accommodation.

