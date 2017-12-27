26 December 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Airline Operators Decry Security Agencies' Inability to Check Unruly Passengers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Lagos airport.
By Chinedu Eze

Domestic airline operators have frowned on the failure of security operatives at the nation's airports to rein in unruly passengers who react violently to flight delays and cancellations due to the Harmattan haze which affects flights at the end of every year.

The operators said over the years such incidents recur and security operatives allegedly seemed indifferent to such agitations, which also disrupt flight operations to other destinations not affected by such unfavourable weather.

Since December 23, 2017, Harmattan haze has reduced visibility to many airports in the southern part of Nigeria, which witness passenger surge during the Christmas festivities and particularly, Enugu and Owerri passengers have been extremely unruly and uncontrollably violent that some of the travellers in their midst were miffed by their excessive reaction.

Recently, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) issued a statement warning passengers to desist from violent reactions when flights are cancelled or delayed because such actions are taken to ensure safety and also issued directives to airlines and pilots to always abide by weather reports, which are critical to safe flight operation.

The aggrieved air travellers who spoke to THISDAY urged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and security agents at the nation's airports to check especially the excesses of Owerri and Enugu passengers who often prevent others from boarding their aircraft in protest against alleged delay of their flights.

Details later...

Nigeria

Hunger, Malaria, Snake Bite Kill 13 Chibok Girls in Boko Haram Custody

Thirteen of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 have died in the insurgents' custody, according… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.