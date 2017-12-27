Photo: New Zimbabwe

Former Zanu-PF Chairman Temba Mliswa

Norton MP, Temba Mliswa, said it treasonous to accuse President Emmerson Mnangagwa of coming to power through a coup because there was no coup in the first place.

Mnangagwa became the country's President after last month's coup which forced then President Robert Mugabe to resign.

Mugabe, who has not commented on his ouster, was put under house arrest by the military which told the nation that they wanted to weed out "criminals surrounding him".

Soldiers did not only put Mugabe under house arrest, but they also raided all key government institutions including the state house and his Munhumutapa government offices where they arrested Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) officers and police details manning these institutions.

They also raided the state broadcaster ZBC which they used to announce that they had taken control only to deny "military takeover of the government".

The military also claimed that their action was meant to prevent potential violence as result of the "criminals".

Following Mugabe's "resignation" some former cabinet ministers who were propping up the former first lady, Grace Mugabe to succeed her husband in both government and Zanu PF, have been arrested for graft while other have skipped the country.

"There is no coup when the person targeted goes on national Television to say that I am working very well with people who have staged a coup on me. Let me correct this, the commander in chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces was Mugabe and he was the only one with the power to say there is a coup and for anyone to suggest that its criminal and its treasonous," Mliswa told delegates attending his Christmas cheer fund in Norton recently.

Mliswa said Mugabe who, during his time, never allowed succession debate in Zanu PF voluntarily handed over power to his deputy Mnangagwa, whom he had fired from government.

"It was a smooth transition where no blood was spilled and when you are asked where was the coup where is the evidence from the former President it is clear that no such a thing ever happened," Mliswa said.