Rwanda: Men's Handball League Set to Start on February 16

The 2018 men's handball national championship will kick-off on Feb.16, according to the Rwanda Handball Federation Secretary General, Jean Paul Ngarambe.

The championship will feature ten clubs, but these dates will have to be approved by the general assembly, which will converge on January 6.

"The league will kick-off on February 16 after the general assembly and it will be played in two phases of home and away while the top four teams will meet in the Playoffs," he said.

Ngarambe added that, "For the women's league, we're not sure about the dates but that issue will also be discussed during the general assembly."

The ten men's clubs include; APR (holders), Police, ADEGI, ES Kigoma, St Aloys, Nyakabanda, Inyemeramihigo, ES Urumuri, UR-Huye and Groupe Scolaire Rambura.

Defending champions APR won last season's title for the first time in eight years, and in November, they participated in the African Handball Champions League tournament in Hammamet, Tunisia where they finished last without winning a single game.

Meanwhile, the women's league will comprise Hanika Technical Secondary School (Nyanza district), University of Rwanda College of Education (Kigali), Groupe Scolaire Mayange, Ecole Secondaire Mukingi (Ruhango district), Duha Complex School and Appega Technical Secondarty School (Rwamagana) as well as Groupe Scolaire Mwendo from Bugesera District.