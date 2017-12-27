27 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Men's Handball League Set to Start on February 16

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Faustin Niyigena/The New Times
(file photo).
By Damas Sikubwabo

The 2018 men's handball national championship will kick-off on Feb.16, according to the Rwanda Handball Federation Secretary General, Jean Paul Ngarambe.

The championship will feature ten clubs, but these dates will have to be approved by the general assembly, which will converge on January 6.

"The league will kick-off on February 16 after the general assembly and it will be played in two phases of home and away while the top four teams will meet in the Playoffs," he said.

Ngarambe added that, "For the women's league, we're not sure about the dates but that issue will also be discussed during the general assembly."

The ten men's clubs include; APR (holders), Police, ADEGI, ES Kigoma, St Aloys, Nyakabanda, Inyemeramihigo, ES Urumuri, UR-Huye and Groupe Scolaire Rambura.

Defending champions APR won last season's title for the first time in eight years, and in November, they participated in the African Handball Champions League tournament in Hammamet, Tunisia where they finished last without winning a single game.

Meanwhile, the women's league will comprise Hanika Technical Secondary School (Nyanza district), University of Rwanda College of Education (Kigali), Groupe Scolaire Mayange, Ecole Secondaire Mukingi (Ruhango district), Duha Complex School and Appega Technical Secondarty School (Rwamagana) as well as Groupe Scolaire Mwendo from Bugesera District.

Rwanda

Rwanda to Triple Poultry Production in Five Years

Rwanda seeks to enhance poultry meat production from 30,000 tonnes per year as of 2016, to 100,000 tonnes within the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.