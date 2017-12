Tanzania: Wema Sepetu Sparks Christmas Debate After Showing Love to Jesus

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu caused a stir online on Christmas Day with her post that declared love for Jesus.

The harmless Christmas message to her fans has however sparked a religious debate because Wema is a Muslim.

Frenzied users debated on the recognition of Jesus Christ by a Muslim.

Some defended Wema saying there was no harm in loving Jesus as long as she does not abandon her faith.

Muslims do not celebrate Christmas.

Merry Christmas...

A post shared by Wema Sepetu (@wemasepetu) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:33am PST

@abdulkimwana commented, "sio haram maana wao wanamuita yesu ss ndo mtume wetu issa kuna lipi la ajabu."

@mudalasini commented, "Thank you mama Jesus loves you too."

@shomaliabdalh wrote, "Na muislam wa kweli lazima ampende yesu maana ni mmoja wa mitume."

@huo_umeme added, "Kabisa ukiwa muislam lazma umkubali nabii issa japo wanamuita mwana wa Mungu but ni nabii wa Allah."

@Levinastarph wrote, "Mnaotoa mapovu aliyewaambia dini ndio itakayowaokoa ni nan? Imani zenu ndio ztakazo waponya na siyo dini chunguzeni matendo yenu."