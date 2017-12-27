26 December 2017

Cote d'Ivoire: Why Uhuru's Lawyer Is Searching for Ex-Arsenal Star Eboue in London

By Nahashon Musungu

City lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has reached out to former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue to give him legal advice on his divorce with his estranged wife.

Eboue recently shocked millions of his fans globally after admitting to being broke a few years after pocketing millions of pounds while playing in the English Premier League.

He is cash-strapped and cannot afford to hire a lawyer after his estranged wife, Aurelie, was awarded all their assets after a bitter divorce.

Lawyer Abdullahi, an ardent Arsenal supporter, has represented President Uhuru Kenyatta in three election petitions at the Supreme Court.

He is currently holidaying in London and is keen to offer free legal advice to Eboue.

I am looking for him here in London to provide some pro bono legal advise...

- Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) December 24, 2017

Sent my contacts in North London to urgently look for the boy... ..

- Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) December 24, 2017

In a recent interview with the Sunday Mirror, Eboue - who was part of that star-studded squad that faced Barcelona in the 2006 UEFA Champions League final, revealed that he currently spends days hiding from his bailiffs, and has to at times sleep on the floor of a friend's home owing to his current financial challenges.

Eboue also claimed he now travels by bus and even cleans his clothes by hand because he has no washing machine.

"I want God to help me," he says. "Only he can help take these thoughts from my mind."

