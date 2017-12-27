27 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: APR VC Seek to Halt RRA's League Dominance

By Peter Kamasa

APR women volleyball club are seeking to challenge arch rivals Rwanda Revenue Authority for the league title next season after signing two key players; Benita Mukandayisenga and Flavia Dusabe.

The women's league will start at the start of February 2018.

The 2018 men volleyball national league will kick off on January 13 and it will be played in two phases of home and away while the top four will meet in the Playoffs which will determine the winner of the league for both men and women.

APR women's team believe they will end the dominance of RRA next season after signing one of the best left attack players in the country, Benita Mukandayisenga and center Flavia Dusabe from league rivals St Aloys de Rwamagana.

They have also signed left attacker, Lea Uwimbabazi from Indangaburezi Secondary School.

"I signed one year and I need to settle and try to study well the club... maybe I will sign a contract extension next year," said Rwanda international, Mukandayisenga, who also played for the U20 and U23 teams.

APR have never won the league title since 2012 under Jean Luc Ndayikengurikiye, after that it has been RRA dominating.

