Rwanda: BBOXX Rwanda Gets Global Recognition

BBOXX Rwanda has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work', by the Great Place to Work Institute, a US-based global HR firm that promotes best workplace practices and culture, among others.

Commenting on the accolade, Innocent Ninsiima Bayingana, law and PR strategist at BBOXX, said the certification has 'put' the organisation on the world map. "This shows that we are more than just a successful local business, but an organisation with a workplace culture that is among the best in the world," he said in a statement.

BBOXX is the first company in Rwanda to receive this certification, which Bayingana said "is a remarkable achievement".

"It's fitting given that Rwanda is the first country in which BBOXX started operating. We're now powering growth and transforming lives of over half a million people in 35 countries across the developing world with our 'smart' solar systems," he added.

The 'Great Place to Work' certification is a globally-recognised stamp of approval. To get the certification, BBOXX staff in Rwanda answered a wide range of questions on the level of trust in, and the culture of, the company. Great Place to Work Institute collected and analysed all the data about BBOXX independently to make sure that the answers were benchmarked properly against global best practice.

About 95 per cent of BBOXX employees feel good about the ways in which the company contributes to the community than the world's best top 100 companies (93 per cent), according to the survey report.

At the heart of this is BBOXX's integration into local communities in Rwanda through enabling growth through access to power, Bayingana said.

"BBOXX places a great deal of emphasis on formal training of employees, ranging from customer service, digital skills and technical training. This is how we ensure that our workforce has the necessary knowledge and skills to do their jobs effectively.

"We want to empower our employees to achieve even more, and this certification shows that we are heading in the right direction," the official added.

"Being the first company in Rwanda to get this certification sets us apart as an employer, but it doesn't stop there. We have big ambitions for both our business and our people.

"Building a great company, workforce and culture does not end with this certification, but it is indeed a start and is something we want to replicate across our global business."

He said the off-grid power firm is driven by the "mission to provide 20 million people with solar electricity by 2020".

"This solar revolution will only be possible with a capable, passionate and empowered workforce."