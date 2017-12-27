Zimbabwe: Davido to Fulfil Zim Promise

Speculation about Nigerian musician Davido's visit to Zimbabwe will come to end on Friday when the musician shares the stage with Jah Prayzah at Alexandra Sports Club.

The musician was scheduled to perform in the country in October, but could make it due to legal complications in Nigeria that jeopardised his trip. Now the musician is set to fulfil his assignment on Friday and Alexandra Sports Club is likely to be a hive of activity.

Davido's fans had been eagerly waiting for the musician's return to Zimbabwe and Jah Prayzah's album launch at Harare International Conference Centre on October 13 was the day for his aborted trip.

To show that he is determined to give Zimbabwean fans something to smile about, the musician has promised to make it on Friday, without fail. Organisers of the show, 2Kings Entertainment, said the musician is ready to thrill Zimbabwe before the end of the year.

"He has promised a good act and we are looking forward to the show. It will be a memorable way to end the year and we know it will be a show that will mark the end of 2017 in style. Davido said he cannot let 2017 pass before he does something for his fans in the country. He is coming to fulfil his assignment," said Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment.

"We are ready for the gig and everything is now in place. We are just waiting for his arrival. We know it will be a great show because people have been waiting for this show. The theme is still 'My Lilly Concert' because we are looking forward to the collaboration that Davido did with Jah Prayzah to be the song of the night."

Jah Prayzah's manager Keen Mushapaidze said they want to end the year on a high note.

"It has been a good year to us in many ways and we want to make sure that it ends in style. We will do our best to give our fans a memorable show to say goodbye to 2017," said Mushapaidze.