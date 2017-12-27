25 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Sad Christmas As 19 Die in Sea Disaster, Three Missing

AS Tanzanians are joining millions of Christians all over the world to celebrate Christmas Day today, the mood is the extreme opposite for Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa Church (PEFA) worshippers in Kigoma, after a boat carrying members of its choir struck a canoe at Lubengera in Uvinza and sank last Friday.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' over the phone yesterday, the Kigoma Regional Commissioner, Mr Emanuel Maganga, said 19 bodies out of the missing 22 had been retrieved so far. Kigoma's Surface and Marine Transport Authority (SUMATRA) senior officer Amaniel Sekuru, said a search for the three bodies was still underway, ruling out the possibility of finding the passengers alive.

According to Kigoma Police reports, the boat, with 137 people aboard, sank off Lubengera village after striking the canoe labelled MV Pasaka. The Acting Kigoma Regional Police Commissioner, Mr Sweetbert Njewike, said 125 of those aboard survived the tragedy.

The PEFA church members from Lubengera village in Uvinza District were heading to Sanuka Village for prayers ahead of Christmas Eve.

