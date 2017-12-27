Zimbabwe: Davido to Have Best Fun With Zim Fans

Organisers of the upcoming Davido concert that is set to take place at Alexandra Sports Club on Friday say the musician will utilise the few hours that he will have in Zimbabwe to have the best fun for the festive season. 2Kings Entertainment are hosting Davido and Jah Prayzah at the Friday show that is set to be the last biggest event by a foreign artist in the country in 2017.

Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment said the Nigerian musician would have wanted to have more time in Zimbabwe, but his busy festive season schedule will not allow him to spend more than a day here.

"When we wanted to bring him for the show earlier, he wanted to spend more time in Zimbabwe because he enjoyed his last visit here. Unfortunately, he will not be able to do so because he has so many international shows. He will arrive in the country on Friday before the show and depart the following morning for another assignment," said Dee Nosh.

"Davido is disappointed that he will not be in the country for a longer time. We are planning to organise another show early next year so that he has more time with his Zimbabwean fans. Davido says he would have wanted to interact with his fans more.

"He has promised a good act and we are looking forward to the show. It will be a memorable way to end the year and we know it will be a show that will mark the end of 2017 in style. Davido said he cannot let 2017 pass before he does something for his fans in the country. He is coming to fulfil his assignment.

"We are ready for the gig and everything is now in place. We are just waiting for his arrival. We know it will be a great show because people have been waiting for this show. The theme is still 'My Lilly Concert' because we are looking forward to the collaboration that Davido did with Jah Prayzah to be the song of the night." Jah Prayzah's manager Keen Mushapaidze said they want to end the year on a high note.

"It has been a good year to us in many ways and we want to make sure that it ends in style. We will do our best to give our fans a memorable show to say goodbye to 2017," said Mushapaidze.