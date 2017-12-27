Nigeria: Troops Recover 200 Cows From Rustlers, Kill Three Terrorists

Abuja — The Nigerian Army said on Tuesday that troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole operating in Borno State have recovered over 200 cows from Boko Haram members, while three of the insurgents were killed during encounter with soldiers.

According to the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, the troops also recovered weapons of different calibre from the Boko Haram fighters.

Usman said in a statement in Abuja that "troops of 21 Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole, in conjunction with elements of 121 Battalion, on Friday, December 22, 2017, laid an ambush for Boko Haram terrorists at one of their suspected crossing points near Firgi, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

"During the ambush, the troops neutralised one of the terrorists suspected to be an expert Improvised Explosives Device (IED) expert, while other terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds. The gallant troops recovered one gas cylinder suspected to be for IED, two water bottles and one motorcycle.

"In another development, troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole on Saturday, following a report that suspected Boko Haram terrorists have rustled and carted away over 200 cows at Makandari Village in Kala Balge Local Government Area, mobilised a fighting patrol which pursued the terrorists to Beneri village where contact was made.

"The patrol team engaged the terrorists and neutralised two of the criminal Boko Haram cattle rustlers. They recovered one AK-47 Rifle, an empty magazine, two motorcycles and one national identity card. In addition, the gallant troops also recovered all the rustled cows and returned to the rightful owners.'

Meanwhile, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major Gen. R. I. Nicholas, has given insight into how soldiers repelled the attacks of some Boko Haram terrorists at Molai area, outskirts of Maiduguri on Christmas day.

He said in a statement: "This evening, there was an attempted attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorist who came with Person Borne Improvised Explosives Devices (PIED) and gun trucks to steal foodstuff and also attack troops around Molai area, outskirts of Maiduguri, but met stiff resistance from troops of Operation Lafiya Dole who repelled them and secured the community.

"No loss of lives to own troops and normalcy has since been restored.

'Meanwhile, troops have been on the trail of the remnants of the terrorists. Unfortunately, during their retreat, they set two vehicles on fire and some thatched houses at the outskirts of the city gate.

"Both ground troops and the Nigerian Air Force are on hot pursuit and interdicting the fleeing terrorists that are now in disarray."