Rwanda: Low Turn Up at Melodie, Knowless Show

It had been anticipated to be one of the thrilling holiday season events, but music lovers thought otherwise. The concert dubbed "Holiday Cheer" featuring singers Knowless Butera and Bruce Melodie attracted few people on Saturday night.

There were not more than 250 people in the Kigali Convention Centre hall, which had been prepared to host at least 3,000 people.

It had been anticipated that fans would fill up the banquet hall considering that both Knowless and Bruce Melodie command a big fan base. Showbiz industry observers blamed the poor turn up on the high entrance fee.

The concert organised by Clement Ishimwe, the CEO of Kina Music had all ingredients of becoming a success but it is believed the Rwf15,000 turned away many of the people who would have loved to attend.

"That amount is very high. Knowless and Bruce Melodie should have understood that most of their fans are young and cannot pay that much to attend a show. A fee of Rwf5,000 and Rwf10,000 for VIP would have filled up the hall," said Djamil Mukiza, who attended the show.

Both Knowless and Bruce Melodie looked stunned throughout the evening, seemingly not sure what went wrong, while Ishimwe, the Kina Music honcho, paced around the venue making frantic calls, with the hope that people will come in late as the night progressed but it was never to be.

No advertising

A showbiz journalist and critic, who spoke to The New Times on condition of anonymity, said that the organisers were overconfident and did not bother advertising the show well or putting into consideration the fee.

"It is obvious to assume that the headlining artistes would fill up the venue given their popularity and as such, you don't advertise enough and you don't bother about the fee," the showbiz pundit said.

The journalist further said that the Kina Music group disregarded the role of the media and did not bother reaching out to journalists to popularise the show.

"With many concerts around the corner, one has to be strategic and advertise well, otherwise people have many options to choose from," added Mukiza.

Despite the low turn up, the Holiday Cheer was well organised in terms of the set up and music. Bruce Melodie and Knowless took turns on the stage, singing their own songs and different collaborations and ended the show with their duet Deep in love.

Several members of the showbiz industry in Rwanda including Aline Gahongayire, Deejay Pius, Danny Vumbi, Dream Boys and actor Denis Nsanzimana had turned up to support the singers.

The show ended towards 11pm with Knowless and Bruce Melodie thanking those who made it.