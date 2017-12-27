Kenya: Fireworks Expected in Boxing Trials

Fireworks are expected when Kenya's top pugilist slug it out for a place in Team Kenya for the Commonwealth Games during the national trials set for January 5 and 6 in Nairobi.

The "Summer" Games will be held in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4-15.

Boxing Association of Kenya president John Kameta on Sunday said that the venue for the trials will be confirmed later.

He said that the top four boxers from the 2017 season in the 10 weight categories will battle in the trials and the winners will represent the country in Australia.

Kenya's top bantamweight boxer Benson Gicharu, who also represents Kenya Police Boxing team popularly known as 'Chafua Chafua' in the national boxing league, will most likely meet his nemesis Isaac Meja, who has defeated him twice in recent encounters.

Gicharu has represented the country in two successive Commonwealth Games, Delhi, India in 2010 where he clinched a silver medal and Glasgow, Scotland, four years ago, where he was the sole boxing medallist with a bronze medal.

DIDN'T WIN MEDALS

Gicharu also represented the country in two successive Olympics, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016 but did not reach medal bracket.

The 32-year-old, who has been one of the best pugilists in the country in recent times, will face stiff opposition from Meja, who as a promising junior boxer was a beneficiary of Gicharu's generosity. Gicharu gave Meja boxing boots.

The other bout that is expected to provide fireworks in the trials is the heavyweight battle between veteran Elly Ajowi (Police) and Nick Okoth (KDF).

The two boxers have been meeting in the national boxing league, but none can claim to be the dominant force in the weight category as they have shared wins.

Gicharu, Abaka and welterweight Rayton Okwiri - who was turning up for Kenya Prisons before he turned pro after the Rio Olympics - took part in the short-lived International Boxing Association (Aiba Pro-Boxing).

Kameta also said that Kenya boxing team has been invited to Delhi, India in February. He said that the invitation will be a good buildup for the boys.