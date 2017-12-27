Rwanda: Yemi Alade Promises 'Fireworks'

Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade has promised the best show in Kigali on the December 31 during the 'New Year Count Down' show at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC).

The 'Johnny' singer took to Twitter to promise her fans in Rwanda "nothing but joy" when she gets to perform alongside Kenyan sensation group Sauti Sol to usher in the New Year. "Are you ready?" she asked.

Yemi Alade will finally be performing in Rwanda after several promoters promised to bring her but never did. The show is organised by Radisson Blu (KCC) and Rwanda Events.

The Nigerian songstress is considered among the most popular and successful African artistes, riding on a wave of hits, her current album being Black Magic, featuring 15 songs. Her song Johnny is currently the most watched African video on Youtube having surpassed 83million views.

However, sections of youth who follow the singer and Sauti Sol have taken to social media to lament about the entrance fee which is Rwf30,000 ordinary and Rwf40,000 for VIP as being high. Early bad tickets go for Rwf20,000 for ordinary and Rwf30,000 for VIP.

A separate show will be organised outside Kigali Heights near the roundabout. People will pay Rwf5,000 to access the venue and watch fireworks while different artistes are expected to perform.