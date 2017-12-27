Nigeria: Protesters Demand Removal of Army Officer for 'Inhuman Treatment'

Damaturu — Protesters in Gaidam, Yobe State, have blocked streets with burning tyres in protest of what they described as 'inhuman treatment' by an army lieutenant who allegedly punctured tyres and smashed windscreens of commercial tricycles, more popularly called Keke NAPEP, in the town.

The Chairman, Gaidam Local Government Area, Dr. Mulima Idi Mato, said the protest was a skirmish that involved hunters, a soldier and Keke NAPEP operators.

"It took us more than three hours to calm down the protesters but things are now under control," he said.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident ensued yesterday morning when a hunters' group in a Hilux van hit a Keke NAPEP rider close to Kafila Primary School and pushed him into a culvert.

"We were at the scene trying to rescue the Keke NAPEP rider who was badly injured when the hunter called the lieutenant. He came and punctured the tyres of all the tricycles around. It's cruel, because he didn't even ask what transpired. Onlookers started shouting, 'Bama so' (meaning, 'We don't like it') and the protest began. Within a short time, tyres were aflame all over the place and business activities closed down," one of the protesters said.

Residents who spoke to Daily Trust on phone, urged the military to remove the lieutenant from Gaidam for peace to reign.

"We want the military to remove him. This kind of protest has never happened before and we don't want a repeat of it," one of the residents said.

The chairman of Keke NAPEP operators in Gaidam, Alhaji Saleh Gunda, said they tried to stop the protest from happening without success.

"It's onlookers that started the protest, not our members. They said the 2-star army officer punctured vehicle tyres and smashed windscreens everywhere at will. We've actually compiled the losses. The tyres and screens of 14 tricycles have been destroyed," Gunda said, adding, "But we succeeded in pacifying our members to abstain so that we can channel our complaints appropriately."