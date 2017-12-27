Nigeria: Rohr to Earn $30,000 Win Bonus At Russia 2018

While Super Eagles players and top team officials will pocket $15,000-a-match win bonus in the first round of the World Cup in Russia next year, team's Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr will earn double that amount.

SCORENigeria has further gathered that both Rohr and the rest of the team will be entitled to an additional bonus for advancing to the Round of 16 with the Franco-German coach again getting twice what each player will get.

And a win in the Round of 16 will see Rohr pocket an additional $40,000, while the players and officials are paid $20,000 each.

That will be the template for subsequent rounds of the World Cup should the Eagles make the expected progress at Russia 2018.

Rohr only recently agreed a new two-year contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) with President Amaju Pinnick revealing his monthly salary of about $50,000 was also reviewed upwards.

Each player will earn a bonus of $15,000 for a win in the first round of the World Cup, where they are drawn against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Meanwhile, Croatia national team manager, Zlatko Dalić, has clarified his comments about knowing the starting line-up that will take to the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad pitch against Nigeria on June 16.

The Croatians are aware that Argentina are nailed-on favourites to top Group D of the World Cup, so they are focusing their attention on the next strongest rival on paper, Nigeria, in the buildup to the Mundial.

"I got a clue in my head. I think every coach knows the first 11 for the World Cup. But certainly there is space for one or two changes. You have to have a vision, so you can do it," said Dalic to Sportske Novosti.

Croatia has already lined up friendlies against Peru and Mexico during the next FIFA window, and are wrapping up talks to face an African team with the same playing style as Nigeria in June.

"That's my plan to check in early June, and then on June 8 or 9 before leaving Russia. The other should be an African national team with a similar style to Nigeria," added Dalic.

The Super Eagles are due to take on Poland in a friendly on March 23, and proposed warm-up matches with England and Egypt are still in the works.