26 December 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Prosinečki Writes Off Eagles, Tips Croatia to Qualify With Argentina

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder Robert Prosinečki has written off the chances of the Super Eagles and Iceland beating Croatia at the 2018 World Cup.

The 1987 Golden Ball winner at the FIFA U20 World Cup recalled that the Croatians were excellent at the 2016 European Championship, in which they topped a group containing Spain, Turkey and Czech Republic.

"If we have a top class - and we have it unquestionably - then we can not talk about Nigeria and Iceland as rivals that can eliminate us. Respect and respect absolutely, but with quality we are far ahead of them, will not we doubt it," Prosinečki said to Sportske Novosti.

"Croatia has a fantastic team, has a long-standing generation that has shown its ambition and character and that is why we are optimistic about our chances in Russia.

"In France we were very good at the Euro, but now we have to be even better. We have to go through the group and get to the knockout phase, although there is no rival that Croatia cannot beat.

"Maybe we are not the best in the world, but we are so strong that we can play with everyone and beat them on a good day."

Nigeria and Croatia will meet at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad in both countries opening match at the 2018 World Cup on June 16.

