Rwanda: RPF Members in Belgium Celebrate Party's 30th Anniversary

Members of Rwanda Patriotic Party (RPF-Inkotanyi) living in Belgium joined by Friends of Rwanda on Sunday gathered in Brussels to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the party

Jean Marie Kananura , the RPF Chairman in Belgium told The New Times that they used the opportunity to celebrate achievements in Rwanda's transformation journey under RPF-Inkotanyi and President Paul Kagame's leadership.

It was a great moment, he said, to remember all the sacrifices made until today, he said by phone.

The event was among others attended by Rwanda's Ambassador to Belgium, Amandin Rugira.

"We put emphasis on and explained to the young generation, that what has been achieved required a lot of sacrifices, long-term vision and discipline."

He added: "We reflected on the journey ahead, emphasizing our collective responsibility, especially the youth, to not only sustain what has been achieved, but also aiming higher for the future of our mother land."

He said that they also took the opportunity to reflect on how to strengthen their communities by upholding the Rwandan cultural values and identity (Agaciro) getting together (Ubumwe) and strategizing on actions to take in order to contribute to the country's development and promote the culture of excellence and patriotism.

Members of RPF lmuiving in Belgium are committed to continue fighting those tarnishing Rwandan image, to promote the same self-reliance spirit (Kwigira) and engage other African communities in order to promote the Pana-Africanism movement, he added.

The event was held just a week after national celebrations were held in Kigali following a three-day national congress of the party that brought together over 2000 people.