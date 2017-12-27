Photo: New Zimbabwe

Constantino Chiwenga.

"There are a lot of things which I will not be able to say, but I have already talked to maiguru Mai Tongo about what he said to me. But what you want to know is that I knew by that time that this was going to be it. I was not going to see him"; Chiwenga.

Former Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) says he knew that the late Zanla commander Josiah Tongogara was going to die because he (Tongo) had told him that they were never going to meet again.

Addressing a memorial service to mark the 38th anniversary of the death of General Tongogara at the National Heroes' Acre on Boxing Day, Chiwenga said there were "a lot of things" he was not going to be "able to say" although he had mentioned those things to the late national hero's widow.

Chiwenga claimed that Tongogara "had a premonition about his death and knew that he was never going to see a free Zimbabwe," the state media reports.

"He told me, 'My brother this is it, go and take the forces there in Chimoio . . . I want you to be in Marondera before the end of this ceasefire'. I said, but when is the ceasefire? Have you agreed?' And he said we will agree, but it was on the 4th and the ceasefire was signed on the 21st of December.

"He said, 'go, but we will not meet'. And I said where will you be and he said, 'but I told you we will not meet. Ndomirira ipapo," the new Zanu PF co-vice president told a stunned gathering about an incident he once reffered to two years ago.

Among the gathering were members of the Tongogara family and senior Government officials who included the late hero's widow, Minister of Presidential Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Webster Shamu, and trustees of the General Tongogara Trust.

This comes after the government officially renamed the KGV1 military HQ in Harare after Tongogara soon after president Emmerson Mnangagwa was propelled into power through a military coup.

Tongogara died in a car accident in Mozambique on December 26, 1979, just a few days after the ceasefire.

Writing in his memoirs, former Rhodesian PM, Ian Smith, said then police commissioner and head of special branch "assured me that Tongogara had been assassinated." The late Smith and Tongogara knew each other from boyhood.