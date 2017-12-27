Rwanda: Bagabo is the New President of Taekwondo Federation

RWANDA Taekwondo Federation (RTF) on Saturday, elected a new executive committee to lead the federation for the next four years.

The general assembly held at Amahoro National Stadium elected former Secretary General Placide Bagabo as the new president, taking over from Dr David Hakizimana, who did not stand for re-election.

Taekwondo was officially recognized as a national sport in 2011. The federation's president-elect, Bagabo has been at the heart of the sport's growth in Rwanda, first as a player and later as an official.

The former karateka, Bagabo, who crossed to taekwondo in 2006, was the captain of the national team from 2011 to 2016 when he retired from professional taekwondo and was replaced as captain, by Regis Iyumva. Bagabo left karate as a blue belt holder.

He has worked to see taekwondo gain popularity and ranking among the best performing sports desciplines in the country. Rwanda is ranked first in East African region and sixth on the continent.

During his four-year term as Rwanda Taekwondo Federation president, Bagabo will be deputized by Elyse Fabrice Mugorewase. Boniface Mbonigaba is the new Secretary General and Theonest Uwayezu, the Treasurer.

The general assembly also put in place a board of advisors made up of; Gemma Ingabire and Blaise Dusi, as well as a Monitoring and Evaluation Board of three people namely; Emmanuel Musabyimana, Regis Iyumva and Galiede Bimenyimana.