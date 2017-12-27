26 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Bagabo is the New President of Taekwondo Federation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Africa Top Sports
(file photo).
By Richard Bishumba

RWANDA Taekwondo Federation (RTF) on Saturday, elected a new executive committee to lead the federation for the next four years.

The general assembly held at Amahoro National Stadium elected former Secretary General Placide Bagabo as the new president, taking over from Dr David Hakizimana, who did not stand for re-election.

Taekwondo was officially recognized as a national sport in 2011. The federation's president-elect, Bagabo has been at the heart of the sport's growth in Rwanda, first as a player and later as an official.

The former karateka, Bagabo, who crossed to taekwondo in 2006, was the captain of the national team from 2011 to 2016 when he retired from professional taekwondo and was replaced as captain, by Regis Iyumva. Bagabo left karate as a blue belt holder.

He has worked to see taekwondo gain popularity and ranking among the best performing sports desciplines in the country. Rwanda is ranked first in East African region and sixth on the continent.

During his four-year term as Rwanda Taekwondo Federation president, Bagabo will be deputized by Elyse Fabrice Mugorewase. Boniface Mbonigaba is the new Secretary General and Theonest Uwayezu, the Treasurer.

The general assembly also put in place a board of advisors made up of; Gemma Ingabire and Blaise Dusi, as well as a Monitoring and Evaluation Board of three people namely; Emmanuel Musabyimana, Regis Iyumva and Galiede Bimenyimana.

Rwanda

Rwanda to Triple Poultry Production in Five Years

Rwanda seeks to enhance poultry meat production from 30,000 tonnes per year as of 2016, to 100,000 tonnes within the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.