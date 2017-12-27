Cameroon: Basketball 3x3 - Centre Region Launches Activities

The first playing day of the basketball 3x3 championship kicked off in Yaounde recently.

The sports complex of the Lycée Fustel de Coulanges in Yaounde was the venue of the launch of the first playing day of the Basketball 3x3 championship in the Centre Region recently. Organised by the Centre Regional Basketball League in collaboration with Onyx Basketball Academy, the tournament brings together children from 18 schools and basketball training centres in Yaounde making a total of 90 teams. Even though it is still a new sports discipline in the country the competition sport continues to attract many Cameroonian youths.

Last Saturday's tournament was an opportunity for young Cameroonians to learn new techniques in the sport. The President of the Centre Regional Basketball League, Yves Tsala said the intention of the regional league was to launch the basketball season in the region but this time with the junior categories. The children competed in the U-13, U-16 and U-18 categories using the 3x3 format.

The competition will take place in three phases. The second playing day will take place on February 16, 2018 at Lycée Fustel de Coulanges while the final phase will take place in March 2018 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex in Warda. Yves Tsala said the season is taking off with children from schools and basketball training centres because much attention will be given to the junior categories who are the basketball players of tomorrow.

He said the objective is to enable the junior categories a chance to play for the development of basketball in the country. Basketball 3x3 is an Olympic sport and it exists in the country for the past decades. The particularity is that it is played in a half court. The normal duration of a game is ten minutes and each team has three players. The sport discipline has been recognised by the International Olympic Committee and will be present at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.