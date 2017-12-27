Cameroon: Armed Forces - BIR Commando Training Centre Graduates 1,850

The Minister of Defence urged the soldiers to be professional, courageous and patriotic.

Some 1,850 new infantry commandos have joined the Cameroon Armed Forces; reinforcing the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) elite unit. The Minister of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo officially declared them members of the armed forces at a graduation ceremony in the Rapid Intervention Battalion Command Training Centre in Man 'O War Bay, Limbe on December 21, 2017.

The graduation marked the end of a five-month technical aptitude training during which the recruits were trained in civility and morality, human rights, international humanitarian law, disarming improvised explosives, physical combat, shooting, among others.

2005 boys signed up for the 2017 contingent of soldiers but some failed the training while others were dropped in the course of training, for diverse reasons. The 1850 recruits who put up satisfactory performance were awarded Certificates of Technical Aptitude.

The top ten of the batch which is the tenth of its kind received prizes from the Technical Adviser at the Presidency in charge of the BIR. Minister Beti Assomo told the soldiers that the graduation marks the beginning of their career in the armed forces and urged them to be professional, courageous and patriotic in the exercise of their daily duties, which in conjunction with the duties of every other citizen, will lead Cameroon to emergence by 2035.

Quoting President Paul Biya's recent resolve to stop ongoing hostilities in Anglophone regions and bring perpetrators to book, he emphasised it is now more important than ever for the military to exercise its duty of securing the integrity of the state, and protecting human lives and properties. Minister Beti Assomo ended his stay at the Man 'O War Bay with a security meeting with top officials of the armed forces.