26 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Parliament Speaker Opens a Key Meeting in Baidoa

The speaker of the Federal Parliament of Somalia Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari has kicked off a crucial forum in Baidoa city, the interim administrative capital of Southwest.

The three-day meeting brings together the speakers of the five regional parliaments in the country and the house of the People.

During the conference which is the first of its kind, the speakers will discuss on ways to enhance the working relations between the Federal Parliament and those of the states.

The security of the city has been extremely tightened to thwart possible Al Shabaab attacks against the ongoing meeting, according to Radio Shabelle's reporter in Baidoa.

