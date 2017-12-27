Zimbabwe: DJ Stavo On Regional Tour

Renowned wheel-spinner, DJ Stavo-real name Steven Sanders, is happy following the beginning of his regional tour started last week in South Africa. The tour when he shared stage with entertainers like DJ Tira, Naaq Musiq, rapper Emtee and Lady Zamar among others.

After the show in South Africa he travelled to Lesotho where he performed at Maseru Summer Festival and he left fans asking for more. He also performed at the Inxuba Yethemba Music Festival in Cradock, Eastern Cape and then rounded off his marvel of a weekend at Mabaleng in Randburg. Stavo said it was refreshing to have such shows and the response was overwhelming.

"This past weekend had the best highlights of my career. Playing alongside such big artistes is a dream comes true for me, music is powerful," he said.

Stavo said he was hopeful that he will pull through for other shows that are left in Botswana and South Africa again. The popular wheel spanner who has done several duets with musicians across the region said he wanted to raise the country flag high.

"As much as I do it for my brand I also want to put my flag on the map and be an ambassador for my beloved country," he said.

On Christmas eve he is expected to play at the Fly Fish Park in Mpumalanga, South Africa before travelling to Botswana for the Kanyi weee Music Festival. Dj Stavo has had a roller coaster of a year releasing two refreshing singles-The Journey featuring Roki and his latest release Ngcela Uvume featuring top South African artiste, Professor.

Both singles have videos that are currently on rotation on MTV Base Africa and Channel O. He has also featured on top radio stations for interviews with one of the biggest shows being the Fresh Breakfast with DJ Fresh on Metro FM.