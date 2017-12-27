Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah, Winky D for Kadoma 2017 Shutdown

Jah Prayzah and Winky D are among the best entertainers in the country at the moment. They rarely do joint shows and, when they do, they make history. It is likely to be the case when they meet in Kadoma at Odyssey on December 31. What a way to end the year. It seems Kadoma is becoming a new entertainment hub courtesy of 2Kings Entertainment's initiatives.

Last time Odyssey hosted Mafikizolo from South Africa and it was a full-house. The "2017 Shutdown Concert" is likely to draw people from various parts of the country for an interesting time to get into 2018 in style.

There will also be a surprise guest artiste at the show and organisers said they will keep their lips tight on the big name set to grace the event. Jah Prayzah said the last show of the year will come on a different note this year since the organisers have chosen Kadoma for the big show.

"We had a good show when we shared the stage with Mafikizolo in Kadoma and this time we will have a good time with Winky D. People should travel to Kadoma and have a way of bidding 2017 in a different way.

In the past years our end of year shows were mainly in Harare, but this time we will do it in a different way," said Jah Prayzah. Organisers of the show said the event would be spiced by fireworks to mark the New Year.

"We will have fireworks to signal the coming of the New Year. We can proudly say it will be the biggest event on the night and people will get into 2018 in style," noted the organisers.