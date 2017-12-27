Zimbabwe: Kadoma Gears Up for Jah Prayzah, Winky D

Music fans in Kadoma are gearing up for a historic end to 2017 when top musicians Jah Prayzah and Winky D perform in their town on New Year's Eve. Jah Prayzah and Winky D are set to set fireworks alight at Odyssey on Sunday with a show that will probably be the best way that the city has moved into new year with so much fun over the years.

A recent visit to Kadoma revealed that people are expectantly looking forward to the event and it will be a classic end to another year. Martin Chigori of Rimuka said he is waiting for a good way to end the year.

"This will be a big gig. We rarely have such gigs here. I have travelled to Harare in the past years to attend big gigs but this year it will be different. We will have our own big party here," he said. Obey Tori from Eiffel Flats said they have budgeted for the night at they will throw a party at the gig.

"My friend will be celebrating his birthday on December 31 and he makes sure that he makes it special every year. This time the task has been made easy for him because we will have a party at Odyssey where there is a big gig. It will be a double celebration for our team. Having Jah Prayzah and Winky D is the best," said Tori. Speaking about the show at a recent interview, Jah Prayzah said the last gig of the year will come on a different note.

"We had a good show when we shared the stage with Mafikizolo in Kadoma and this time we will have a good time with Winky D. People should travel to Kadoma and have a way of bidding 2017 in a different way. In the past years our end of year shows were mainly in Harare, but this time we will do it in a different way," said Jah Prayzah. Organisers of the show said the event would be spiced by fireworks to mark the New Year.