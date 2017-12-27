27 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Markram Thrives in 'Toughest' Test Innings Yet

Tagged:

Related Topics

There is no doubt that there are bigger challenges ahead, but three Tests into his international career Aiden Markram is already making waves.

Those caps may have come at home against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, but in four Test innings so far Markram has carded scored of 97, 15, 143 and 125.

With series against India and Australia coming up, the true mettle of the 23-year-old is yet to be measured.

Still, in Port Elizabeth against Zimbabwe on Boxing Day, Markram held a far from dominant Proteas batting line-up together in a knock that included 14 fours and 2 sixes.

With the Zimbabwean attack looking to get the most out of the pink ball and coming into the game the later the first day got, things got more difficult for the batsmen as the sun disappeared.

Markram acknowledged after his innings that facing the pink ball in the twilight conditions had been difficult, but he added that adjusting to Test cricket having just played in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge had posed its own issues.

It all combined, he said, to what has been his toughest Test innings so far.

"It's not always easy to just jump format to format like that," he said.

"I am still very inexperienced and it was a bit of a challenge for me.

"There were a few factors that made it quite difficult ... the pink ball being one. Today was probably the toughest it's been for me so far."

When play resumed on day 2, Zimbabwe will pick up at 30/4, still 279 runs behind South Africa's first innings total.

That is thanks largely to a destructive spell of opening bowling from Morne Morkel (3/20), but it all started with Markram's ton.

"I'm incredibly happy," he said.

"It put the team in a relatively strong position ... I'm just happy the team got off to a good start."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Malema v Mbalula - Dubai or Not Dubai - That Is the Question

A Twitter spat between EFF leader Julius Malema and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his holiday whereabouts took… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.