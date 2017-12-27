26 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Banadir Court of Appeal Order Reopening of Politician Abdishakur's Treason Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Banadir Court of Appeal has ordered the reopening of a treason case against opposition politician Abdirahman Abdishakur after the Public Prosecutor's office has taken an appeal against a previous ruling by Banadir law court that has closed the case and set the politician free on 21st of this month, saying that the government could not provide enough evidence to support its claim.

The court of appeal has issued a written letter calling Abdishakur to attend a hearing of his case which is scheduled on Wednesday 27th of December 2017.

Abdishakur's lawyers Mr Ahmed Tahlil Haji, Mr Abdikarim Mohamed Ahmed and Mrs Amino Haji Ahmed were also called to attend the tomorrow's hearing session.

Below is the Court of Appeal letter confirming the same.

Somalia

Bomb Victims Claim Funds Misused

BBC's Farah Lamane & Ex Nusoj SG Omar Farouk Misused Our Funds, Oct 14 Bomb Victims Say. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.