Somalia: Banadir Court of Appeal Order Reopening of Politician Abdishakur's Treason Case

The Banadir Court of Appeal has ordered the reopening of a treason case against opposition politician Abdirahman Abdishakur after the Public Prosecutor's office has taken an appeal against a previous ruling by Banadir law court that has closed the case and set the politician free on 21st of this month, saying that the government could not provide enough evidence to support its claim.

The court of appeal has issued a written letter calling Abdishakur to attend a hearing of his case which is scheduled on Wednesday 27th of December 2017.

Abdishakur's lawyers Mr Ahmed Tahlil Haji, Mr Abdikarim Mohamed Ahmed and Mrs Amino Haji Ahmed were also called to attend the tomorrow's hearing session.

