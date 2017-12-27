26 December 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Ex-ZAPU Leaders Major Beneficiaries in Security Reshuffle

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Danai Mwarumba

Harare — FORMER members of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) and its military wing, Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) are the biggest beneficiaries of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's repositioning of the defence and security apparatus.

This, according to analysts, shatters the myth the liberation party was "swallowed" by the Zimbabwe African Union (ZANU) sealed a unity deal that led to the formation of ZANU-Patriotic Front (PF) 30 years ago.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) is now under the command of former ZIPRA combatant, Philip Valerio Sibanda, who has been appointed to replace retired general Constantino Chiwenga last week.

Isaac Moyo, the ambassador to neighbouring South Africa, has been re-deployed as director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) with immediate effect.

Moyo is former ZAPU intelligence supremo.

Retired lieutenant general Sibusiso Moyo, another ex-general with ZAPU links, has been elevated to become minister of foreign affairs and international trade.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is now under Obert Mpofu, one of the earliest ZPRA combatants to be trained for the liberation war.

Kembo Mohadi, the most senior ZAPU leader in ZANU PF today, has been appointed Mnangagwa's deputy alongside Chiwenga.

Observers believe the evenly-balanced cabinet was a conciliatory strategy.

However, some minority groups such as Tongas, Shanngaans and Ndau believe they are not represented.

Zimbabwe

Zim Anti-Corruption Agency Probes Grace Mugabe Ally

Anti-corruption investigators in Zimbabwe are probing how an ally of former first lady, Grace Mugabe, acquired large… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.