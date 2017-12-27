Zimbabwe: Ex-ZAPU Leaders Major Beneficiaries in Security Reshuffle

Harare — FORMER members of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) and its military wing, Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) are the biggest beneficiaries of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's repositioning of the defence and security apparatus.

This, according to analysts, shatters the myth the liberation party was "swallowed" by the Zimbabwe African Union (ZANU) sealed a unity deal that led to the formation of ZANU-Patriotic Front (PF) 30 years ago.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) is now under the command of former ZIPRA combatant, Philip Valerio Sibanda, who has been appointed to replace retired general Constantino Chiwenga last week.

Isaac Moyo, the ambassador to neighbouring South Africa, has been re-deployed as director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) with immediate effect.

Moyo is former ZAPU intelligence supremo.

Retired lieutenant general Sibusiso Moyo, another ex-general with ZAPU links, has been elevated to become minister of foreign affairs and international trade.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is now under Obert Mpofu, one of the earliest ZPRA combatants to be trained for the liberation war.

Kembo Mohadi, the most senior ZAPU leader in ZANU PF today, has been appointed Mnangagwa's deputy alongside Chiwenga.

Observers believe the evenly-balanced cabinet was a conciliatory strategy.

However, some minority groups such as Tongas, Shanngaans and Ndau believe they are not represented.