Eritrea: Livestock Vaccination Program

Keren — Livestock vaccination program has been conducted from 21 to 23 December in 16 administrative areas in Hagaz sub-zone aimed at ensuring the health and development of livestock.

Mr. Mohammed Abdalla, from the branch office of the Ministry of Agriculture in the sub-zone, indicated that the vaccination against external and internal animal diseases has been part of the yearly vaccination program and that about 100,000 livestock have been vaccinated from 19 centers.

The residents on their part expressed appreciation for successful implementation of the program and that they will strengthen participation in the future similar programs. They also called on other farmers that didn't vaccinate their livestock to do so.