26 December 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Livestock Vaccination Program

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — Livestock vaccination program has been conducted from 21 to 23 December in 16 administrative areas in Hagaz sub-zone aimed at ensuring the health and development of livestock.

Mr. Mohammed Abdalla, from the branch office of the Ministry of Agriculture in the sub-zone, indicated that the vaccination against external and internal animal diseases has been part of the yearly vaccination program and that about 100,000 livestock have been vaccinated from 19 centers.

The residents on their part expressed appreciation for successful implementation of the program and that they will strengthen participation in the future similar programs. They also called on other farmers that didn't vaccinate their livestock to do so.

Eritrea

Seminar On Strengthening Organizational Capacity

A seminar aimed at reinforcing the participation of female students in development programs, to enable them become… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.