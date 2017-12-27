Eritrea: Seminar for 31st Round Members of the National Service

Sawa — The Presidents of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW), Ms Tekea Tesfamicael conducted seminar on 23 and 24 December for the 31st round members of the national service in Sawa focusing on the role and contribution of women in the nation building process.

Indicating that the role of women in the struggle for independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty is to be remembered proudly, Ms. Tekea said that the participation that women are demonstrating in the struggle for economic freedom attests to their contribution in all sectors of development.

Ms. Tekea reiterated that economic development of women is guarantor of national development and called on women and especially the young to take advantage of the educational opportunity provided and equip themselves with the necessary knowledge and play due part in the national development drives.

She also called for developing creativity and work of culture and increase participation in the effort to eradicate harmful practices.

In conclusion, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael reminded the youth to be aware on the external conspiracies aimed at derailing them from ensuring their future and that of their country and for reinforcing participation in the effort being exerted to build a prosperous country in which its citizens live in peace and harmony.