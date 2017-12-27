Eritrea: Seminar On Strengthening Organizational Capacity

Keren — A seminar aimed at reinforcing the participation of female students in development programs, to enable them become beneficiaries of the social services put in place as well as strengthening organizational capacity was conducted in Logo-Anseba sub-zone.

Speaking at the event, the Chairwoman of the NUEW branch in the sub-zone, Ms. Tsegeweini Gebreselasie said that the effort exerted to augment the participation of women in the development drives and to bring positive change in their socio-economic lives has resulted encouraging achievement.

Ms. Tsegeweini also called for strengthening participation in the effort being exerted to eradicate harmful practices that are mentally and psychologically affecting women.

The participants on their part appreciating for organizing the seminar expressed readiness to play their share in the implementation of the set out programs.