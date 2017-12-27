26 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Tanzania: Technical University Lads Seal Games Slot, St Paul's Shine

By John Ashihundu

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) football team will make their debut at 2018 Africa University Games in Tanzania.

The Nairobi-based team, which played in the 2015 competition but failed to go past the group stages, qualified for next year's tournament after beating Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) 4-3 on post-match penalties during Kenya University Sports Association finals at Dedan Kimathi University in Nyeri.

After a 0-0 draw in regular time, TUK scored their penalties through Philip Mwathethe, Joseph Fikirini, Evans Otieno and Alow Usmael, while Malivin Susan shot wide. MMUST's scorers were Franklin Nikam, Habert Kopany, Derrick Otanga while Milton Airo and Daniel Zakary shot wide.

On their way to the final, TUK beat St Paul's University 1-0, Mt Kenya University 2-1, USIU-Africa 2-1 and MMUST 1-0. They edged out Kenyatta University 1-0 in the semi-finals. TUK coach Lucas Aluoch said they have embarked on serious training ahead of the championship.

St Paul's continued their dominance in volleyball as their women's team emerged top, while the men's team finished second after conceding defeat in their final set (26-24, 23-25, 20-25, 25-26) against Kenyatta University. St Paul's women beat Kenyatta University before trouncing Strathmore University 3-0 in the semi-finals.

St Paul's failed to progress in football after losing to MMUST in the quarter-finals. They had beaten USIU 2-0 in an earlier match, followed by a walk-over against KeMU who failed to produce valid student documents.

While congratulating his team on the good performance, St Paul's games tutor, Geoffrey Baraza said the institution will continue supporting sports activities.

He said St Paul's will keep on emphasizing on its students recreation and continued encourage them participate in out of class activities.

