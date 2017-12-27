South Africa: 300 Lose Homes After Cape Town Fire

Three hundred residents of the Valhalla Park informal settlement were left without shelter after their homes were destroyed in a fire on Monday, the City of Cape Town said on Tuesday.

"The cause is undetermined, but it looks like it might have been a cooking fire that got out of control," said JP Smith, the city's mayoral committee member for safety and security and social services.

He said 150 structures were destroyed in the fire.

There were no fatalities.

Disaster risk management officials have been issuing starter kits and other humanitarian relief to those affected.

