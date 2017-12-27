Sudan: Ghandour - Sudan and Turkey Agreed On Coordination On Red Sea Security

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, pointed out that the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement between Sudan and Turkey, an agreement on establishment of the joint strategic council and the signing of 21 agreements for cooperation between Sudan and Turkey in different fields represented the biggest evidence on success and importance of the visit of the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyib Erdogan, to Sudan.

At a joint press conference he held with the visiting Turkish Foreign Minister, Prof. Ghandour said that the Turkish President's visit has come in an important timing and that the two countries are linked to each other with a joint history, affirming that Erdogan's visit will have important results.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister has affirmed the great concern of Sudan with the security at the Red Sea due to big length of its border which extends to 750 kilometers and because 86& of the international world's trade passes through this water way.

He referred to the great cooperation between Sudan and the countries that are concerned with the Red Sea security, especially Turkey.

He also pointed to the agreement signed between Sudan and Turkey on establishment of a harbor for maintenance of civilian and military ships, besides assigning of an Island outside Suakin for the investment of Turkey as a tourism area.

Prof. Ghandour did not rule out existence of military arrangements with Turkey that are similar to the military drills hosted by Sudan with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and east African countries, indicating that Sudan and Turkey have signed an agreement that would include military cooperation.