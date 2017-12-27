25 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Chief of Staff - Army Determined to Uproot Terrorism in Sinai

Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces lieutenant General Mohamed Farid said on Sunday 24/12/2017 the army is determined to firmly and comprehensively confront terrorism in Sinai.

Meeting commanders and officers of the armed forces who are candidates for leadership positions at different levels, Farid said challenges faced by Egypt require maintaining the highest levels of vigilance, readiness and good training of the individual fighters scientifically, physically and morally, and maintaining constant and continuous contacts with all subordinates as the main pillars of the Armed Forces.

He conveyed best wishes of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Defense Minister Sedqi Sobhi while performing their future tasks.

Farid, in the meantime, stressed the importance of promoting scientific research.

