Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has vowed that the armed forces will use utmost violence to put an end to terrorism in Sinai. Xinhua

North Sinai province, a mostly desert area bordering Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, has been experiencing wave of anti-security attacks that killed hundreds of police and army men since the army-led ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 in response to mass protests against his rule.

