26 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Diamond Throws a Sh952k Party in South Africa On Son's Birthday

Photo: Diamond Platnumz/Instagram
Diamond Platinumz with Zari Hassan and their two children.
By Thomas Matiko

Bongo flava sensation Diamond Platinumz splashed Tsh20 million (Ksh952,000) on his son's birthday over the weekend.

His son Prince Nillan was celebrating his first birthday.

According to one of Diamond's insiders who spoke to Moshi FM, the artiste spent the staggering amount to host the birthday party on Christmas eve in South Africa.

The amount included air tickets of more than 10 members of his team, among them five artistes signed under his Wasafi Classic Baby label. They were flown from Dar es salaam to South Africa.

The lavish party was hosted at Diamond's mansion in South Africa and was graced by celebrated South African duo Mafiki Zolo.

Diamond, who charges Ksh5 milion for a gig outside Tanzania, is famous for his lavish lifestyle. Early this month he gifted his cousin Rommy Jones a mansion worth Ths100 milion (Sh4.5 milion) on his wedding day.

