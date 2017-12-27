25 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Top Al-shabaab Officials Surrender Themselves to South West State Administration

Photo: Hamza Mohamed
Armed members of Al-Shabaab

Somalia's South West State administration gave details of Alshabab officials who surrendered themselves to the local authority.

Spokesman of the region's administration Mr Nuradin Yussuf who talked to Radio Dalsan over the phone said that three top Alshabab officials from Dinsor and Bardale districts and over 20 militiamen have surrendered themselves to the administration.

Mr Yussuf added that Alshabab's head of training in Afjirow area was among the officials who surrendered themselves to the authority and that other officials are also expected to surrender themselves in the coming days.

When asked how they handle them, the spokesman said that they will first be investigated and help the regional state and central governments to get more information about the group's activities in the area.

