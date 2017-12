Al Shabaab fighters have launched a daring overnight against Somali army barracks in the southern Lower Shabelle region last night. The local residents in Bula-Mareer town reported heavy gunfire broke out between the attackers and the Somali forces following the raid.

The Somali National Army [SNA] troops fought off the attack and repelled the militants during the gunfight, which has led to an unspecified number of deaths on both sides.

The reports of the casualties, however, remain sketchy.